Malaysia logs 31 Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 31 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 32,180.

Ten of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Sabah reported eight fatalities, followed by Selangor (seven), Johor (six), Penang (five), Kedah (two) and Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Terengganu (one each).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 182,965 active cases, including 194 in intensive care units (ICU), 120 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 3,083,683.