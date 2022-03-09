Malaysia logs 31,490 new Covid-19 cases, 79 fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 79 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 33,384 .

Nineteen of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The highest number of deaths was reported in Johor (16) followed by Kedah (13), Perak (13), Selangor (11), Pahang (5), Sabah (5), Kelantan (4), Malacca (3), Penang (2), Putrajaya (2) and Negeri Sembilan (1).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 31,490 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,680,953.