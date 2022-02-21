Malaysia logs 37 Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 37 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative tally to 32,347.

Ten of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor topped the list of fatalities with nine, followed by Selangor (7), Kedah (6), Perak and Sabah (4 each), Penang (3), Pahang (2) and Malacca and Labuan (1 each).

There were no deaths in the other states and the federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 251,678 active cases, with 7,524 hospitalised, including 247 in intensive care units (ICU), 139 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 3,221,680.