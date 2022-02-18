Malaysia logs 39 Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 39 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative tally to 32,239.

Seventeen of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor reported 16 fatalities, followed by Sabah (14), Kelantan, Pahang and Perak (two each) and Kedah, Malacca and Kuala Lumpur (one each).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 217,782 active cases, including 215 in intensive care units (ICU), 141 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 3,138,215.