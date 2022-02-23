Malaysia logs 43 Covid-19 deaths, 27,179 new cases

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 43 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 32,433.

Twenty of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Sabah reported 12 deaths, followed by Johor (9), Negeri Sembilan and Selangor (4 each), Kedah, Kelantan and Penang (3 each), Malacca and Perak (2 each) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

There were no deaths in the other states and the federal territories.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 27,179 new cases, bringing the total cumulative cases to 3,273,958.

As of midnight, there were 267,084 active cases, with 7,574 hospitalised. Of this, 286 were in intensive care units (ICU), 180 of whom require respiratory assistance.