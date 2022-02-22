Malaysia logs 43 Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 43 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative tally to 32,390.

Thirteen of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor and Selangor reported 10 deaths each, followed by Kedah (7), Sabah (5), Kelantan, Pahang and Penang (2 each) and Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in the other states and the federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 258,985 active cases, with 7,783 hospitalised. Of this, 272 were in intensive care units (ICU), 164 of whom require respiratory assistance.