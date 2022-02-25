Malaysia logs 46 Covid-19 deaths, 32,070 new cases

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 46 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 32,534.

Seventeen of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor and Kedah reported eight deaths each, followed by Pahang and Sabah (7 each), Selangor (6), Perak and Penang (3 each), Terengganu (2) and Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan (1 each).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 30,070 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,337,227.