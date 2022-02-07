Malaysia logs nine new Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported nine new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, putting the country’s overall fatalities at 32,034.

Two of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead cases.

Four of the deaths were reported in Johor, followed by Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Penang and Terengganu, with one each.

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 65,972 active cases, including 137 in intensive care units (ICU), 71 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,914,220 cases.