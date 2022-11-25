Malaysia looks forward to working closely with India: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia looks forward to working closely and strengthening ties with India as the country is an important partner, said newly-appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this in his tweet today in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on Anwar’s appointment as the 10th Prime Minister.

“Thank you PM@narendramodi, India is an important partner for Malaysia. I’m looking forward to working closely with you to strengthen ties and cooperation in various areas including trade, investment and culture,” Anwar said.

Modi in his tweet congratulated Anwar on his appointment and expressed interest to strengthen the India-Malaysia strategic partnership.

“Congratulations Dato’ Seri @anwaribrahim on your election as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership,” Modi said.

Anwar, 75, took the oath of office as the 10th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara here on Thursday. - Bernama