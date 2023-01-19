Malaysia Madani concept expected to enhance governance

PUTRAJAYA: The implementation of the Malaysia Madani concept is expected to enhance the way the government is governed, in line with the wishes of the people, thus bringing more prosperous development to Malaysia.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said fair and equitable work procedures also need to be applied in the implementation of the new policy framework mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This is what we want to see where people will have more confidence in the new government, and we see how the Madani administration will restore the country’s image,” she said when commenting on the Malaysia Madani concept introduced by Perdana Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the framework to implement the Malaysia Madani concept needs to be understood by all parties involved.

“What is important, is its implementation in terms of the framework that must be understood by all parties, from the policy makers and the government machinery. That is the biggest challenge for us to implement new policies introduced by the administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong said Anwar has brought in a very important dimension to the whole understanding of the country’s finance and economic policy which is the human dimension.

“It is very important because sometimes when we look at numbers, we forget that behind those numbers are faces of real people who are experiencing the dynamics of economics and financial situation.

“I think we should not forget that behind the statistics, or economic reports, or annual reports, that there are real people (where) policy makers should look into the impact on them and not just on the numbers, (but) on what sort of sequences our policy would have on individual, families, and societies,” he said.

Anwar today introduced Malaysia Madani as an effort to drive and restore Malaysia’s dignity and glory in the global arena.

It is based on six core values namely Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust and Compassion. - Bernama