Malaysia Madani Open House - To forge closer relations between Kedah and federal govts

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysia Madani Open House with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, held in Kedah today, is hoped to further strengthen the relationship between the Kedah and federal governments.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil described the atmosphere at the open house as very positive and lively with the presence of the prime minister who took time to greet and chat with the visitors.

“My hope is that the relationships among and with the people of Kedah can be strengthened, as well as the relationship between the (Kedah) state government and the federal Government will improve, Insya-Allah.

“I saw that the Prime Minister also spent a lot of time there ... he arrived an hour early to the location to meet everyone present, went from tent to tent, table to table to meet and greet the guests himself ...that is our Prime Minister,“ he told reporters at the open house at Hotel Raia here today.

The open house was also attended by the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Several Cabinet Ministers were also present. Among them were deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Aidilfitri open house planned to be held in six states, including in Kedah today, had nothing to do with politics.

“It is organised for us to meet the people and understand their problems. If it is held in one place, in Putrajaya (Seri Perdana), it is difficult for those in Kedah to come. So the intention of the prime minister, who is a very people-minded person, this is not rhetoric, that’s him, the real him. His hope is to go to the states.

“For example, tomorrow he will go to Sabah. Although Sabah is not on the list, he will be there to be together with the people for the state’s Aidilfitri celebration,” he added.

Today, the electoral reform group, the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections or Bersih,has called for laws regulating government expenditure to be tightened following Putrajaya’s decision to host Hari Raya open houses in six states.

Bersih chairman Thomas Fann was quoted as saying that the hosting of Hari Raya open houses in the six states that will hold state elections in a few months was not a coincidence.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said he believed the people would give a chance to parties in the Unity Government led by Anwar in the coming state elections because of its positive performance, including in tackling inflation, since taking over Putrajaya about six months ago.

“...inflation has dropped to 3.4 percent last month and this is an early positive sign and there are many policies being implemented to facilitate businesses and reduce bureaucratic red tape,“ he said. - Bernama