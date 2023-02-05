‘Malaysia Madani’ to help elevate Malaysia-South Korea bilateral ties

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Malaysia Madani’ concept envisioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is in line with the Korea-Asean Solidary Initiative (KASI) launched by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, which aims at fostering a more comprehensive partnership between Asean member states and the East Asia nation.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said the initiative launched in late 2022 under the purview of his country’s new Indo-Pacific strategy, could further strengthen the relationship with Malaysia as both sides commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Look East Policy (LEP) this year.

“KASI aims to strengthen bilateral relations with Asean member states in which its future-oriented blueprints also apply to enhancing the bilateral relationship with Malaysia.

“What South Korea tries to achieve through KASI is exactly in line with the core values of ‘Malaysia Madani’ - that is based on mutual care, compassion, respect and trust. Both countries will pursue sustainable and prosperous future by tackling common challenges through Innovation.

“With a long coastline, coastal security and maritime safety are important issues for Malaysia. Malaysia is (also) an advanced industrial nation and a leading country in digital transformation, and climate change adaptation within Asean. In this regard, I am confident that South Korea and Malaysia can elevate the existing good ties, building a more comprehensive partnership.”

In the bigger picturer, he said South Korea is also committed in strengthening cooperation with Asean member states under the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) priority areas to help foster a free and peaceful region.

The minister told Bernama in an exclusive interview at the end of his inaugural two-day visit here, that started on Monday (May 1).

Park, on Tuesday, met his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir where they both discussed the way forward in strengthening Malaysia-South Korea’s long-standing relations and multifaceted cooperation.

High on the agenda was cooperation in trade and investment, digital economy, green energy, culture, defence and education, alongside exchanges of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He also paid a courtesy call on Anwar where he conveyed Yoon’s best regards to the prime minister.

Elaborating on LEP, which was introduced in 1982 by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to emulate Japan and South Korea’s nation-building and development success, Park pointed out that longstanding ties could potentially grow to a greater height especially in the sphere of digital economy and entertainment industry.

“The popularity of the Korean Wave (Hallyu) or K-pop has expanded worldwide, and as a result the export of Korean Wave-related content reached an all-time high in 2022.

“As Malaysia has also set the development of the digital economy and creative industries as critical goal of its national development strategy, South Korea’s development model such as Hallyu could serve as a useful benchmark.

“We will be happy to share our experience with you. I hope our LEP cooperation continues to expand to include the digital economy and entertainment industry in the next 40 years,” he added.

According to the 2022 World Digital Competitiveness Ranking announced by Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD), South Korea was ranked eighth out of 63 countries.

Park further noted the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s evaluation of digital infrastructure and digital government also maintains South Korea’s position as one of the world’s leading countries in digital innovation.

Touching on the people-to-people exchanges and based on the friendly cooperative relationship for over 60 years, the foreign minister said it would continue to increase in the future.

“It is taking place in various fields such as sports, culture, and arts. The Korean government will spare no effort to promote deeper and stronger people-to-people and cultural exchanges between our two countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on his inaugural visit, Park said he tried his very best to meet as many people and visit as many places as possible.

“It has been 5 years since the last bilateral visit by a South Korean Foreign Minister to Malaysia. As Malaysia’s friend, I’m so happy to see Malaysia’s presence growing stronger in the international arena.

“More importantly, new governments were inaugurated last year, in both countries where as close partners, we are sharing the core values of democracy and market economy.

“I hope my visit today will become a momentum to shape better partnership between the two countries for the next 40 years,” he said.

In 2022, South Korea was Malaysia’s 8th largest trading partner with total trade amounting to RM114.21 billion (US$25.94 billion), an increase of 29.3 per cent from the recorded value in 2021.

The East Asia nation is Malaysia’s 7th largest foreign investor in the manufacturing sector for implemented projects valued at RM33.0 billion (US$9.25 billion). - Bernama