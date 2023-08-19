Malaysia Madani Unity Convoy set to enliven National Month

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia Madani Unity Convoy which aims to enliven the National Month is able to foster patriotism among all people, said National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) director-general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud (pix).

He said the convoy of 66 participants to symbolise the country’s 66 years of independence would distribute the Jalur Gemilang and greet the people along the route.

“We will also hand over the national flag to Neighbourhood Watch Areas so that we can fulfil the government’s desire to enliven the national month with the flying of the Jalur Gemilang,” he told reporters at the convoy flagging off ceremony here today.

Che Roslan, who will lead the convoy, said various activities have been planned along the way, including the #cakapbaikbaik campaign, the presentation of Rahmah baskets and gotong-royong.

He said the convoy also aimed to promote a sense of responsibility for national security and appreciation for the country’s prosperity inherited from past leaders.

Some 30 riders on high-powered motorcycles including 10 women, and 36 secretariat members will participate in the two-day programme.

The convoy will start in Putrajaya, pass through Sepang in Selangor and Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan before ending in Alor Gajah, Melaka.

Meanwhile, a participant Mastura Mohd Yusoff, 36, said the programme would boost the patriotic spirit among Malaysians, especially young people.

“We have just finished the ‘Ride 7 Masjid’ programme but are still enthusiastic about the unity convoy organised by JPNIN as we can contribute to enlivening the national month in the community,” said Mastura, who is also chairman of the Kakak Motor Besar Club. -Bernama