KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah (pix) said Malaysia must evolve in order to drive the next phase of the country’s journey towards a sustainable future.

He said this should take place as the world was undergoing a transformation and the country could not rest on the laurels of its past successes.

“It is here, I believe, that young Malaysians can make a significant impact. Part of the beauty of youth is the ability to view the world from a fresh perspective.

“With that also comes the opportunity to make a difference, whether in the area of scientific research and development, environmental conservation and sustainability, or social and human capital development. All this can provide the impetus for sustainable growth,” Sultan Nazrin said.

The Ruler of Perak, who is the royal patron of the Merdeka Award Trust, said this when addressing the 2019 Merdeka Award Grant for International Attachment announcement and presentation ceremony here today.

“To the Grant recipients, I hope that you will make the best of the opportunity to engage with the world’s finest experts, collect valuable insights for your fields of research, and develop solutions for the people while at the same time contribute to your personal growth,“ Sultan Nazrin said.

The recipients were Chrishen Robert Gomez a/l Roy Antony Gomez, 25, Feng Ying Xing, 29, Juliana Ooi Sue May, 34, Mohd Azri Ab Rani, 35, and Yanny Marliana Baba Ismail, 33.

Chrishen Robert Gomez is currently a project research manager at the Bornean Carnivore Programme. His work focuses on endangered animal preservation through genetics research on the Sunda clouded leopard.

Feng is conducting post-doctoral work at the Centre for Intelligent Signal and Imaging Research at Universiti Teknologi Petronas. He plans to develop a deep-learning model to improve cognitive performance.

Juliana, who works as a project manager at Red Brick Global Education, intends to focus her research on empowering young Malaysian parents in reproductive and social health education.

On her part, Yanny Marliana is focusing her research on smart material that can speed up bone healing. She is currently a lecturer at the School of Materials and Mineral Resources Engineering, Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Mohd Azri, a senior lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Mara’s Applied Sciences Faculty, is eyeing to continue his research on batteries for the future. — Bernama