Malaysia must take countermeasures against palm oil trade barriers: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must not stay silent nor hesitate to take countermeasures if importing countries choose to impose discriminatory trade barriers against palm oil-producing countries, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

“If there is any evidence that such discriminatory trade practices are in violation of any international laws, Malaysia and other producing countries under the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) must seek intervention from the World Trade Organisation,“ he said at the Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition (MPOB PIPOC) 2019.

Dr Mahathir said that Malaysia and other palm oil producing nations are stepping up efforts to disseminate accurate information about sustainable oil palm plantations and to counter false allegations concerning palm oil with conclusive facts. — Bernama