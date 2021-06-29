Malaysia needs law on beneficiary ownership to fight graft — MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia needs to have a law on beneficiary ownership on top of the existing regulations on beneficiary ownership introduced by the Companies Commission of Malaysia to fight corruption, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki (pix).

Adding that it was time for Malaysia to have such a law, he said among MACC’s initiatives under the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 were to put a new provision under the existing MACC Act 2009 to address issues of beneficiaries and beneficiary ownership about public procurement.

Recalling his 37 years as an anti-corruption officer at the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA)-MACC Training Programme 2021 held virtually today, he said he had witnessed how corruption and bribery had evolved over the years.

Today, he said, the corrupt and criminals had changed their modus operandi by operating in syndicates and laundering their ill-gotten gains through legally registered companies with proxies and nominees as frontiers to hide their wealth.

He also shared how the MACC had recently busted a syndicate that managed to obtain numerous government contracts amounting to RM3.8 billion using nominees as frontiers to mask the real owners.

As such, he reiterated the importance of training and human capital development for anti-corruption agencies.

“It is of no use to keep on investigating based on conventional approaches and not keeping up with the latest trends of investigation techniques and the modus operandi of corrupt persons,“ he said. — Bernama