Malaysia needs more engineers to help national sustainable development: MOSTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs more engineers to help the country achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) to build a sustainable future, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) said.

According to the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM), 187,900 engineers officially registered in the country last year, while the ratio of engineers to the country’s population was 1:170 compared to 1:100 for developed countries like Germany and France.

“The numbers show there is still high demand for engineers in Malaysia in its efforts to become a technology exporting country,” the ministry said in a statement here today in conjunction with the World Engineering Day 2023 celebrations, organised by the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) with the theme Engineering Possibilities, which was officiated by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang (pix).

MRANTI chief executive officer, who was at the celebrations, said that MRANTI supported efforts to promote engineering as the career of choice and to motivate youth to consider the possibilities and careers in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STESM).

MRANTI also has community innovation centres known as MakersLab to allow innovators to gather and exchange ideas as well as conduct experiments to boost local inventions and innovations.

“STEM workshop activities in the fields of renewable energy, coding and robotics are offered, including Industry Simulation Design certification and 3D printing innovation courses,” he said. - Bernama