KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia needs a strategy to manage and retain the best of its human resources, among those with values and integrity to achieve the national aspirations, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix).

He said the 12th Malaysian Plan (2021-2025) hoped to attain the sustainable development goals by the year 2030, concentrating on economic empowerment, environmental sustainability and social re-engineering.

“We have to work together towards our shared goal that leads us to our objectives. An important strategy to achieve this goal is by integrating the principle of leaving no one behind.

“This strategy is in line with the government’s new development model of ‘shared prosperity’,” he said at the 2nd International Conference on Economics (ICE) organised by the Faculty of Business, Economics and Accountancy, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, here, today.

His speech text was read out by Sabah Assistant Minister of Finance, Sarifuddin Hata.

Mohd Shafie noted that the Ministry of Economic Affairs was now focusing on development of the country’s new sources of revenue and technologies such as digitalisation of the economy and the construction of artificial intelligence.

“Sustaining global development is not only the responsibility of a government, but of society as a whole. We must work collectively in our efforts at the local, national, regional and global levels,” he added.

Meanwhile, UMS vice-chancellor, Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said one of the ways to achieve sustainable development would be through a healthy urban economy.

He said in 2009, Malaysia formulated the New Economic Model which further strengthened its commitment to sustainable development based on three goals, which were to be a high-income nation, and to attain increased inclusiveness and sustainability.

“These three elements are in line with Agenda 2030 for sustainable global development by giving attention to aspects such as efficient resource allocation, the disposal of waste using sustainable methods and reducing pollution levels in urban areas,” he said. — Bernama