Malaysia needs to produce critical products - Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs to have the capability to produce critical products, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this covered the food and beverage sector, medical devices, medicines, petrochemicals, and personal protective equipment like gloves and face masks.

“When the country has this capability, we can reduce the outflow of the Malaysian currency and increase the export of local products,” he said when launching the national-level Mega Sales Programme and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign at Suria KLCC here today.

Therefore, the government is studying and review the existing policies to reduce dependence on imported products and give priority to building the capacity of local industries to produce made in Malaysia products, he added. — Bernama

