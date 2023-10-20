Malaysia, Palestine agree on comprehensive effort to end violence in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Palestine have agreed on the need for comprehensive efforts to end any form of violence in Gaza.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was reached during his telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the latest developments in Gaza.

“We also hope that all parties can ensure the humanitarian aid is channelled to the Palestinian people immediately,“ Anwar said through a post on his X account.

The Prime Minister said Abbas also informed him about the attacks by the Zionist regime on civilians and both of them strongly condemned such actions.

Anwar is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the inaugural ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

Malaysia is the Asean coordinator for the summit, which is aimed at optimising cooperation between the two regional organisations.

The summit is expected to deliberate on the Israel-Palestine conflict as well as find ways to end the suffering of the people of Gaza following the latest Zionist military action. - Bernama