Malaysia, Philippines agree to continue uphold Asean Centrality in addressing 5PCs on Myanmar

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and the Philippines have agreed to uphold the Asean Centrality and continue working closely together to address various challenges posed by the ever changing geo-political and socio-economic calculus.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said particularly in the issue of Myanmar, the need to strengthen the Five Point Consensus (5PCs) were among topics of discussion with the Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday.

“We did touch on Myanmar to strengthen the 5PCs of Asean but also to give some flexibility and space for neighbouring countries to engage on an informal basis without sacrificing the issues of human rights, and treatment of minorities especially the Rohingya and other Burmese minorities in Myanmar,” he said.

The prime minister said this during joint press conference in conjunction with Marcos’ inaugural three-day state visit to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Marcos said both nations reaffirmed commitment to support activities within the context of Asean and the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) in recognising the importance of Asean Centrality.

The Asean centrality is a concept that envisages Asean working as a strong regional platform in addressing challenges and engaging with external powers.

Marcos said Asean Centrality would be an important aspect in addressing all issues that the region is presently facing.

On April 24, 2021, the leaders of nine Asean member states and Myanmar junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, agreed to the following five points (5PCs): an immediate end to violence in the country; dialogue among all parties; the appointment of a special envoy; humanitarian assistance by Asean; and the special envoy’s visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties.

Myanmar has been in turmoil with citizen-security forces conflict occurring now and then since Senior General Min Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government on 1 Feb 2021. Serious human rights violations also reported.

Myanmar's military regime has extended a state of emergency by another six months and postponed elections due to be held by August as the junta battles anti-coup fighters across the country.

Earlier, Marcos was accorded a state welcome at Istana Negara in conjunction with his maiden visit to Malaysia which began Tuesday.

In his speech at a state banquet held in honour of visiting Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the Philippines is an important partner to Malaysia, given the country’s close proximity and active involvement in Asean.

The President also held a meeting and attended a dinner with the Philippines diaspora here Tuesday night. -Bernama