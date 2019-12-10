Malaysia plans to launch world’s first halal pharmacopoeia next year

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia is aiming to launch the world’s first halal pharmacopoeia next year, via a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Penang International Halal Hub (PIHH) Development Sdn Bhd (Halal Penang).

USM Advanced Medical and Dental Institute director Prof Syed Azhar Syed Sulaiman (pix) said USM through its Halal Studies in Services, Research and Training (Hasrat) expected to launch the halal pharmacopoeia module next year.

He said the halal pharmacopoeia would list ingredients categorised as halal including chemicals and non-chemicals to make it easier for consumers to identify the halal products in the market.

“Pharmacopoeia will put a list of all chemicals and non-chemicals ingredients used worldwide for various aspects of the pharmaceutical field. People no longer need to refer to (several) reference materials before purchasing a product. Halal pharmacopoeia benefits not only Malaysians but all industry players and consumers worldwide.

“According to the plan, we will (publish) the halal pharmacopoeia module both online as well as in hard copy. We will develop a website in the form of a subscription so that we can generate revenue at the same time,” he said at a press conference after the signing of the MoU between USM and Halal Penang, here yesterday.

The MoU was signed by USM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan and PIHH chairman and state International & Domestic Trade, Consumer Affairs and Entrepreneurship Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain, on behalf of Halal Penang. — Bernama