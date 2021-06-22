Malaysia, Poland commemorate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Poland celebrated their 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on Monday.

In commemorating the auspicious occasion, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau exchanged congratulatory messages, which were posted by Poland Embassy in Malaysia on its official Twitter account.

In his message, Hishammuddin pointed out that for the past half century bilateral relations between the two countries have been steadily growing and today, both countries enjoy ever-broadening cooperation in trade and investment, cultural exchanges and tourism, among others.

He said the significant increase of Malaysian students pursuing tertiary studies in reputable Polish Universities is also a testament to the robust collaboration fostered in the education sphere and people-to-people connections.

“It is my fervent hope that we continue to strive in deepening ties so that our people would continue to benefit from progress and prosperity,” he said.

Hishammuddin acknowledged that both Malaysia and Poland are working closely to promote common interests in various platforms, be it internationally or regionally, including the United Nations, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).

“Greater multilateral cooperation is a must to address various multifaceted and multidimensional issues, especially in the fight against the horrendous Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rau in his message recognised Malaysia as one of Poland’s most important and prospective partners in Southeast Asia with both economies having witnessed dynamic development and a steady increase in mutual trade exchanges.

“I believe that these solid foundations will translate into the development of even stronger ties between our countries as well as enhanced cooperation in the economic, political, cultural and scientific spheres,” he said.

On people-to-people exchanges, Rau is delighted that more Malaysian students see the Polish universities as a place to pursue their educational needs.

“Among the Malaysian “frontliners” fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, there were over a thousand who had received their medical education in Poland,” he said adding that he is deeply convinced that both countries friendship will continue to develop successfully. -Bernama