Malaysia population estimated at 33 milion in Q4 2022

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s population in the fourth quarter of 2022 was estimated at 33 million, an increase of 1.3 per cent as compared to 32.6 million recorded in the same period of 2021, according to the latest demographic statistics released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today said the total population comprised 90.2 per cent or 30.4 million citizens and eight per cent or 2.6 million were non-citizens.

The gender ratio was 111 males per 100 females.

Three states with the highest population in the fourth quarter of 2022 were Selangor with 21.6 per cent, followed by Johor at 12.3 per cent and Sabah at 10.4 per cent, he said.

He said the number of live births in the fourth quarter of 2022 recorded a decrease of 2.1 per cent or 109,842 births as compared to 112,205 births recorded in the same period of the previous year.

“Selangor recorded the highest live births with 21,384 births or 19.5 per cent, while Labuan recorded the lowest at 362 births or 0.3 per cent,“ he said.

A total of 48,780 deaths was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 10.2 per cent as compared to 54,316 deaths recorded in the same period in 2021, with Selangor recording the highest number of deaths of 7,711 while Putrajaya recorded the lowest with 75 deaths. - Bernama