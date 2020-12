KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been given the responsibility of preparing the ASEAN Digital Master Plan for the ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN1) via teleconference from Jan 21 to 22.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said the plan would be the guideline for ASEAN countries in facing the digital economy.

He said currently, the ministry has completed the draft of the plan and distributed it to ASEAN countries to be reviewed and approved so that it could be finalised.

“This is something historical for Malaysia because we are the one to prepare the ASEAN Digital Master Plan which will be the guideline for ASEAN countries in facing the challenges of the digital economy and also post-Covid-19.

“God willing, the ASEAN Digital Master Plan will be launched during the meeting,” he said when appearing as a guest on TV1’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme, produced by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) today.

The ministry in a statement yesterday said Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah would chair the meeting themed “ASEAN: A Digitally Connected Community”, which seeks to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN countries towards building digital ecosystems as a pillar in the post-Covid-19 development plan.

The meeting also aspires to expand cooperation with ASEAN dialogue partners including Japan, China, the European Union, the United States, South Korea and India in enhancing information and communication technology (ICT) policies, developing human resources, discovering and exploring new technologies, and enhancing the ability to deal with risks in cyberspace.

Mohammad said he would chair the senior officials’ meeting to discuss several matters which would be brought to the ADGMIN1 meeting to be decided on.

“As the host and for the first time, this meeting will be held via teleconference without the physical presence of ASEAN ministers. I hope it will enhance cooperation among ASEAN countries through such a platform as well as cultivating digital development to assist in economic growth,” he said. — Bernama