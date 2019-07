KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry is preparing a strategic paper to determine the optimum role Malaysia can play to help the Rohingya refugees, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia is consistent in championing the fate of the community, especially in bringing their oppressors to justice.

“Malaysia is also consistent in ensuring that the repatriation of Rohingya refugees is done in a voluntary, safe and dignified manner. As a country, we always provide assistance to the Rohingya, whether they are in Cox’s Bazar, Myanmar or in our country,” he said.

The Rohingya have fled in large numbers from Myanmar since the early 1990s and many live in refugee settlements in the Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh. Some Rohingya have also come to Malaysia.

Saifuddin was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PH-Beluran) on whether the government has to propose to Asean to re-evaluate its principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of member nations, which is seen as a barrier to the concrete settlement of the Rohingya issue.

He said Asean had taken the constructive engagement approach with Myanmar to find a solution to the issue. - Bernama