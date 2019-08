SHAH ALAM: Malaysia has managed to prevail and stay on course to showcase a nation that is united in its diversity, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

This is despite setbacks and attempts by bigots and zealots to divide and undermine the unity and common objectives, he said.

“We take pride in our diversity as well as our ability to hold the nation together and turn it from an agrarian nation into an industrialised country,“ he said in his welcome address at the launching ceremony of the 10th University Scholars Leadership Symposium at Setia City Convention Centre today.

He also said he hoped the symposium will expose university students to the path of leadership in the future, but it is also hoped that becoming a leader is not a be-all and end-all.

“An effective leader must possess certain basic qualities and subscribes to certain values. He or she must possess qualities that other people hold in high regard and they would then be inclined to follow. A leader should lead not just by words but more effectively by example,“ he said.

He added that to become real leaders, the youth need to ensure that they stick to the noble values while keeping up to date with the changes that are affecting them.

“If values and noble ideas are cast aside in the rat race, we will end up a nation bereft of all that is humane and impassionate as well as being without humility and sensitivity,“

“All the negative values and counter cultures will be the order of the day and I dread to imagine if that were to happen, what kind of monsters we will be producing in the future,“ he said.