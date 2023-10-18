Malaysia proposes upgrading 2002 Asean pact to address haze issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today proposed upgrading the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP) of 2002 to address the cross-border haze issue more comprehensively.

“We need to revisit the AATHP. We know there are limitations in terms of the agreement. When the haze originates from a neighbouring country, how can we take action. That might be one of the things that we have to look at,” said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The AATHP is a legally binding environmental agreement signed in 2002 by the Asean member states to reduce haze pollution in Southeast Asia.

Nik Nazmi said Malaysia had written to Indonesia proposing bilateral cooperation to address the transboundary haze issue.

He was speaking to reporters after a visit to the Jinjang Flood Retention Pond located near Sungai Batu, here.

Nik Nazmi said there has been talk of coming up with a Transboundary Haze Bill but it has to be looked at in-depth as it is not so straightforward.

“I understand the public concern, but drawing up an act that involves jurisdiction outside the country is quite challenging. That’s the view of the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers).

“Singapore has such legislation, but they also find it challenging to take action,” he said. - Bernama