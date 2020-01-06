Malaysia ready to assist Australia in fighting bushfires

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stands ready to extend necessary assistance to Australia in its ongoing bushfire crisis, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said this includes the deployment of National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) personnel, the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and assets to help put out the fires and to support rescue operations in Australia.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the massive bushfires that have caused the loss of lives and extensive damage in Australia.

“On behalf of the government of Malaysia, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. Our prayers are with the people of Australia during this difficult period,” she said in her official Facebook account today.

According to media reports, a total of 24 people have been killed and almost 2,000 homes destroyed in the bushfires that have ravaged three Australian states, burning about five million hectares of land.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Malaysia stands in solidarity with Australia as firefighting teams and emergency services personnel work tirelessly around the clock to battle the blazes.

“This crisis has underscored the devastating impact of climate change globally. Therefore, steadfast commitment towards implementing sustainable policies and collective action by all countries is needed to arrest this trend and prevent it from getting progressively worse.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected,” he added. - Bernama