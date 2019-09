PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will support Indonesia in any way possible to tackle the haze problem, said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin (pix).

She said Malaysia had already conveyed the message to Indonesia, however, up until now there was no such request.

“Malaysia through our embassy had stated its intention to channel whatever support or aid needed by them (Indonesia) to put out the fire.

“We are ready if and when they accept the offer from us,” she said when met after a special Cabinet meeting on Shared Prosperity at Perdana Putra here today.

Yeo said since Asean presently did not have any transboundary haze act at the regional level, the enforcement in relation to the haze problem had to be dealt with according to the individual country.

“Therefore Indonesia should do the necessary to investigate and take action against those who have acted against the law,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yeo said more cloud seeding procedures would take place within the next few days.

“We will focus on finding the right time to undertake cloud seeding in Selangor because the air quality had dropped but we have to look at the cloud situation.

“When the situation is right, we will do more cloud seeding. Now the TUDM (Royal Malaysian Air Force), and meteorology (Malaysian Meteorological Department) are getting ready and waiting for the right time to do further cloud seeding,” she said.

She however said what was important now was to put out the forest fire in Indonesia.

“Cloud seeding is only a temporary measure. Of utmost importance is to put out the fire as soon as possible. This is the priority now to overcome the haze problem,” she added. — Bernama