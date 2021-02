KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20: The Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) reflects the country’s preparedness in undertaking transformation by employing a whole-of-nation approach, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief executive officer Surina Shukri said.

She said all components contained in MyDigitaI would ensure that it will become the nation’s new asset towards digital economy transformation, thus enabling the creation of various new opportunities including digital investments.

“MyDigital is believed to be able to strengthen the country’s digital foundation as well as infrastructure development. Considering that the growth of the digital economy depends on data, the initiative to develop hyper-scale data centres with an estimated investment of RM15 billion would increase room for innovation and private-public cooperation.

“The National Digital Network (JENDELA) that is expected to enhance existing connectivity with a targeted nine million premises by end-2025 would prepare the country towards the fifth generation cellular technology or 5G soon.

“Subsequently, the 5G component will drive investments in new innovations through speed at which technology transfer is possible, hence create more high-skilled jobs and make Malaysia one of the world’s most competitive markets,” she said in a statement today.

She said MDEC was also excited as MyDigital gave a key focus on the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro enterprises to transit to e-commerce which is an important initiative implemented by the corporation all this time.

“Currently, some 335,834 SMEs and micro enterprises have entered into the e-commerce market based on MDEC’s record. Under MyDigital target, a total of 875,000 businesses in this category will do so.

“Continuous government support to the start-up ecosystem is also being given to enable it to attract new investments estimated at RM70 billion from within and outside the country,” she said.

At present, the start-up ecosystem emerging in Malaysia is ranked at 11th spot globally, getting the highest score in terms of performance and market value, with its value reaching US$15 billion.

Surina said MDEC is ready to take the digital leap to generate better revenue for the country and the people, besides being committed to implementing digital-based initiatives as announced to ensure the people reap the benefits during the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) era and strengthen Malaysia’s position as the ASEAN Digital Pulse.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday launched the MyDigital initiative to complement the 12th Malaysia Plan and Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

Under the plan, the digital economy in Malaysia is expected to contribute 22.6 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product and provide 500,000 job opportunities in the sector.- Bernama