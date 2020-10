KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reaffirmed its willingness to work with other nations, especially within ASEAN, towards increasing self-sufficiency in halal food.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said this call should also go beyond halal food to include halal pharmaceuticals, halal medical devices and even halal ingredients.

“As the current chairman of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), I would also like to call on all APEC economies to collaborate with Malaysia to make halal products more readily available, affordable and sustainable for the 1.8 billion global Muslim population,“ he said in his keynote address at the HDC’s 12th World Halal Conference here, today.

His speech was read by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. - Bernama