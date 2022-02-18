Malaysia records 26,701 new Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 26,701 Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 26,701 new cases, only 118, or 0.44 per cent, were in Categories 3, 4 or 5 at the time of diagnosis.

Selangor reported the highest number of cases up to midnight yesterday, with 5,858 Covid 19 cases, followed by Sabah with 4,794, Kedah with 3,243, Johor with 2,856, Penang with 1,999, Kelantan with 1,783, Kuala Lumpur with 1,419 and Pahang with 1096.

The total number of infections now stands at 3,138,215.

He also said there were 19 clusters reported yesterday.