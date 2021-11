PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has recorded 6,517 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest statistics represented an increase of 194 cases compared to the new infections recorded yesterday.

This is also the third day in a row that the number of new daily cases has hit over 6,000.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the total number of infections now stands at 2,535,338.