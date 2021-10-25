Malaysia records declining trend in Covid-19 cases since 34th epidemiology week — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has recorded a declining trend in Covid-19 cases recently when it recorded a decline in cases since the 34th epidemiology week (ME).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in the 42nd ME (Oct 17 to Oct 23), new Covid-19 cases declined by 20.7 percent from 52,321 cases (41st ME) to 41,508 cases (42nd ME).

“The average active cases also showed a decrease of 21 percent from 105,497 cases (41st ME) to 83,605 cases (42nd ME) while deaths dropped by 16.4 percent from 593 cases (41st ME) to 496 cases (42nd ME).

“For cases requiring treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), it declined by 16.5 percent that is 684 cases (41st ME) to 571 cases (42nd ME), while cases requiring respiratory assistance decreased by 14.4 per cent that is 292 cases (4st ME) to 250 cases (42nd ME) with the Covid-19 infectivity or R-naught (Rt) rate remaining stable at 0.88,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, he said a total of 56 clusters were reported for the 42nd ME involving workplaces (35), communities (nine), educational centres (seven), high-risk groups (three) and religious activities (two).

Dr Noor Hisham said most countries in Southeast Asia have shown a declining trend in Covid-19 cases recently but two neighbouring countries, namely Singapore and Brunei, have shown an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases.

He said the two countries showed a higher case rate per million population than Malaysia (180.91 cases) at 584.86 cases (Singapore) and 499.88 cases (Brunei).

“Therefore, although Malaysia shows a decline in cases, compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) must continue to be practiced to avoid a spike in cases such as in neighbouring countries after the reopening of education and economic sectors.”

Meanwhile, he said the Health Ministry (MOH) had allocated 28,832 beds at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres, 15,241 regular ward beds, 1,374 ICU ward beds, and 2,861 breathing apparatus for Covid-19 suspected cases, probable cases and those under investigation.

Dr Noor Hisham said the use of beds in PKRCs and beds in regular wards and ICU showed a downward trend of around four to eight per cent in the 42nd ME compared to the 41st ME.

On daily cases, he also said new Covid-19 cases declined to 4,782 cases today from 5,666 cases yesterday, while there were 7,414 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours.

He added that six new clusters were recorded today involving three workplaces, two educational institutions and one community cluster. — Bernama