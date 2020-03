KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with most linked to the “Ijtimak Tabligh” at the Seri Petaling Mosque on Feb 27, which was attended by around 16,000 people.

A tweet by the Health Ministry revealed, out of the 125 cases today, 95 were from the tabligh event.

“511 patients are currently receiving treatment, and 12 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). 42 patients have recovered so far,” read the tweet.

The new cases bring the total tally to 553 in Malaysia, which remains the worst affected in Southeast Asia.

Prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin will be giving a special address on the matter at 9pm today.