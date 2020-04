PETALING JAYA: A total of 134 new Covid-19 cases have been reported today, bringing the number of detections to 4,817 in the country so far. One more fatality raised the death toll to 77

Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said there were 168 cases discharged, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 2,276. The recovery stands of patients is 47.23% of the total number of cases.

“This leaves a total of 2,464 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia. Today, once again, the number of those discharged is higher than the number of new cases reported,” he said today.

Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry, through a targeted approach, has identified two sub-clusters of infections in Kuantan.

The interconnected sub-clusters, named the Bali Person Under Investigation (PUI) clusters, involve a group of 20 people, comprising patients and several medical staff of a medical centre in Kuantan.

The index patient of the cluster, Case 4684, has a history of traveling to Bali Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the number of infections in the country was much better than predicted.

“Today we have 4,817 cases. Our target is to have fewer than JP Morgan’s prediction of 6,300 cases on April 14. I am predicting that tomorrow we will have less than 5000 cases,” he said.

Noor Hisham also said that screening all of Malaysia would be a waste of the country’s limited resources.

“Based on findings from areas under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO), we see that only 0.5% of the people there are found to be positive.

“With this very low detection rate, we believe we are able to do much more with our limited resources by targeting high-risk groups,” he said.