Malaysia reports 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced that there are 54 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the total number of infections to 5305, as of 12pm today.

“There are also now 49 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 26 of them requiring ventilators,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference today.

However, he also said 135 people have successfully received treament and been discharged, bringing the total number of recovered cases from Covid-19 to 3,102.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said there was two deaths that occurred today, which brings the death toll to 88.

The 87th death was that of a 60-year-old man with a medical history of high blood pressure and diabetes. He was treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) on March 30 and he was pronounced dead on April 12, at 3.20pm.

The 88th death was that of a 36-year-old man from Myanmar who was treated at the Selayang Hospital on April 17 for late stage Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). He was pronounced dead on the same day at 10am.

Besides that, Noor Hisham said there is a cluster in Sabah that involves three hospitals, namely Queen Elizabeth 2 Hospital, the Likas Women and Children’s Hospital, and Kenigau Hospital.

“Up until today (April 18), there are 31 positive cases identified in this cluster, including two new cases reported today. All cases are undergoing treatment and are instable condition. The cluster is made up of 23 medical staff and 8 family members or the public,“ he said.

He added that there are no cases infected when handling Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham cautioned that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is not over despite seeing a drop of number of positive cases reported.

“It should not be misunderstood that the drop in cases mean that people can go easy with the Movement Control Order (MCO),“ he said.