Malaysia reports 57 new coronavirus cases with two new deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced 57 Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,002.

“The total number of active cases is 1,729, with 36 positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU). Out the 36, 14 need ventilator assistance,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today in his daily press briefing.

He also said 84 cases have received successful treatment and been discharged, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 4,171.

However, he also said two deaths occured today, bringing the total number of deaths to 102.

The 101st death was that of a 64-year-old Malaysian man who had a medical history of blood cancer. He was a close contact to the Patient Under Investigation (PUI) from the Bali cluster in Kuantan and was treated at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Pahang on April 12. He was pronounced dead on April 29, 4.14pm.

The 102nd death was that of a 72-year-old Malaysian man who had a medical history of high blood pressure. He was treated at Sarawak General Hospital on April 16 and as pronounced dead on April 30, 12.55pm.

He also said there are three clusters in Sarawak, namely the cluster of a religious conference in a church in Kuching, the cluster of PUI Italy, and the Sarawak General Hospital Cluster.

For the first cluster, there are 176 positive cases, of which 86 have fully recovered and been discharged; 85 are still receiving treatment, and two are in ICU, with three deaths.

“For the second cluster, there are 63 positive cases, of which 26 have fully recovered and been dischanged, 31 are still receiving treatment, and 1 in ICU, with five deaths,“ he said.

The third cluster has 56 positive cases, of which 35 cases have been discharged, and 21 still receiving treatment in the hospital.