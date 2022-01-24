Malaysia reports nine Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported nine new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, according to its GitHub database, down from 14 previously.

The death toll now stands at 31,892.

Johor and Terengganu recorded three deaths each, while Perak, Selangor, and Sabah reported one death each.

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 45,120 active cases, including 143 in intensive care units, 53 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,832,945 cases.