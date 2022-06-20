Malaysia reports zero Covid-19 deaths, first time since Dec 2020: KJ

KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time since Dec 18, 2020, Malaysia reported zero deaths due to Covid-19, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Our ongoing transition to endemicity has been caliberated and data-driven. Let us pray it continues paying off,” he said via his official Twitter account yesterday.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,294,225 or 36.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW portal, a total of 1,737,624 or 49 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Bernama