Malaysia requests tourism recovery in Asia be given top priority

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has called for initiatives that boost tourism recovery and promote high-value investment in Asia be given top priority, as tourism recovery in the region remains a year behind other regions.

Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said Malaysia made the call at the two-day 25th World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan which began yesterday.

Tiong who led the Malaysian delegation, said the call was vital to further enhance the UNWTO Draft Programme of Work for 2024-2025.

“Malaysia also welcomed UNWTO’s 15 Flagship Initiatives as new opportunities to collaborate, particulary in areas of global sustainability certification and measurement tools such as Measuring the Sustainability of Tourism (MST) and the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Framework for Tourism Business,” he said in his Facebook’s post.

On behalf of Malaysia, he is also extending appreciation to the UNWTO for its close partnership in various high-level and technical committees, workshops, conferences, and capacity-building programmes that have given tremendous value to member states.

The 25th session of the assembly shines the spotlight on UNWTO’s two main pillars of Investment and Education, with a Global Investments and Education Forum also being held in conjunction with the event.-Bernama