Malaysia, Russia to improve bilateral trade in agriculture and fishing sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Russia are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the agriculture and fishing sectors this year to further strengthen the existing bilateral relationshionship and trade between both countries.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) in a statement today said the MoU includes working relationship in modern farming, seedlings technology, fishing and acquaculture.

According to the statement, the initiative was in line with the need to ensure continuity and reliability in food production.

“The initiative was among the main topic of discussion between Agriculture and Food Safety Minister Mohamad Sabu and Russian ambassaddor to Malaysia, Naiyl M. Latypov during their meeting in Putrajaya, yesterday.

“During the meeting, Russia urged Malaysia to increase the export of agriculture products to Russia, including tropical fruits and seafood. Russia is also ready to export halal products and soya to Malaysia,” said the statement.

Also present during the meeting was the Ministry’s chief secretary Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, senior officers from MAFS and representatives from the Veterinary Services Department, Department of Fisheries and Agriculture Research Institute of Malaysia.

The statement added that Russia also invited Mohamad Sabu to attend the International Economic Conference on food security, organised by the country, this year.

Russia is Malaysia’s trading partner that is actively strengthening relationship in the trading of agricultural products.

For the period between Jan to Oct 2022, the value of agricultural and food products imported from Russia was RM0.77 billion. - Bernama