KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs to ensure enough 5G spectrum band to allow it to offer higher-speed services, according to experts in the telecommunications sector.

Independent consultancy firm Windsor Place Consulting Pty Ltd principal, Scott W Minehane said the proposed 5G spectrum band in Malaysia may not be sufficient.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had identified the 700 megahertz (MHz), 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) and 26/28 GHz as the pioneer spectrum bands for the 5G roll-out in Malaysia.

“What we have in Malaysia is about 610 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum, whereas, in the Philippines, new carries have more than 200 MHz including more 5G spectrum.

“I think there is a great opportunity to do some partitioning of that spectrum, so that at least 700 MHz could come back in to be used in the 5G networks to really improve the services,” he said at the Advancing Digital Malaysia Forum today.

The forum was organised by non-profit organisation Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), which represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide.

Minehane believes that Malaysia, like many countries in the region, is expected to face challenges implementing the C-band frequency range for 5G.

C-band refers to the portion of the electromagnetic spectrum allotted for satellite transmissions in the 4GHz to 8GHz frequency range.

Satellite antennas are used to transmit C-band frequencies in areas of the world where signals can become degraded due to heavy rain or other intense climate-related conditions.

“Hence, Malaysia needs to think about other bands and hopefully, it will be enough to support 5G in Malaysia, being a world-class service offering,” he said, adding that advanced markets like South Korea, Taiwan, and the Middle East countries are still in a rollout phase of 5G.

Economic consultancy firm DT Economics associate partner Dr Lara Stoimenova said Malaysia needs to develop a flexible regulatory framework on the 5G rollout spectrum.

“The MCMC should continue to conduct detailed public consultations with all stakeholders to identify concerns and solutions about the 5G development,” she said.

Meanwhile, GSMA Asia Pacific policy director Christiaan Segura said Malaysian operators are already making significant investments in 5G connectivity.

“Over the past few years, operators have invested in networks and have conducted field trials, selected vendors, established innovation centres, and raised capital expenditure to support future deployment.

“The mobile industry is committed to working with governments to promote innovation and connectivity,‘ he added. - Bernama