Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia to be announced soon: Zambry

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to announce Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia soon.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the appointment of the candidate had been finalised and the process was now in its final stages.

“We are nearing the end of our search for the Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia. We will be making an announcement soon.

“A ceremony to announce the appointment will be done in Malaysia,” he said in a brief reply during a curtain raiser session in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s inaugural visit to Indonesia for two days starting tomorrow.

However, he did not say if it was a political appointment or otherwise.

Former Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was previously nominated to fill the position but was later dropped. - Bernama