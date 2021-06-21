Malaysia’s award-winning film could be streamed online

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians will have to wait longer before they can watch the international award-winning film Barbarian Invasion.

The Malaysian movie by director Tan Chui Mui won the Jury Grand Prix at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) Golden Goblet Award Ceremony last Saturday night.

Barbarian Invasion was screened in Shanghai’s cinemas on June 13 and 18 where it received many positive reviews.

According to Chua Jing Xuan, Da Huang Pictures assistant producer, the film has yet to be confirmed when it will be released in Malaysia because the Movement Control Order (MCO) is still in effect and cinemas remain shuttered.

“We’re still discussing whether we should stream it online and on which media platform,” Chua said.