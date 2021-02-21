Malaysia’s Chinese New Year open house 2021 was held under new norms

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Chinese New Year Open House 2021 under the Malaysia Open House (SRTM) series was held at the national level under new norms for the first time due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The difference is that the celebration which was filled with cultural performances of various races apart from songs presented by leading local artistes was aired over TV1 Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Facebook site last night

The minister concerned, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the efforts of the ministry would in a small way help to cheer up the 2021 Chinese New Year celebrations.

“Taking the spirit of the Year of the Ox which is deemed as dynamic and resilient by the Chinese community, the people should continue to be bold to take on the challenges of the pandemic in order to return to days as before,” she said in an SRTM Chinese New Year New Norms 2021 message aired last night.

The SRTM Chinese New Year celebration this year was held online for the first time to comply with the new norms to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The programme was officiated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin virtually with the tossing of Yee Sang (pix) by Muhyiddin with Nancy and Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong held at their respective locations.

In this regard, Wee said the new norm SRTM was fitting as a platform to promote ties and maintain harmony and goodwill in the Chinese community as well as with the other communities in Malaysia.

“We are very grateful and lucky because the government is always concerned about the welfare and progress of the Chinese community through support in the political, economic, social, educational, health and security fields.

“We are also thankful to be given the freedom to practise our customs, culture and religion in peace and harmony in one Malaysian family,“ he said. -Bernama