Malaysia’s CPI position an important signal to continue fight against corruption

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s less than encouraging Corruption Perception Index (CPI) lately is a bitter reality that needs to be accepted with an open heart, says Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix).

According to Zuki, who is also the chairman of the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM), Malaysia is 62nd in the latest world rankings compared with 57th in the year 2020.

“Even though it is merely a perception, the reality is that it is an important signal to all of us to eradicate corruption by cultivating high integrity among agencies and individuals whether in the public service or private sector,“ he said.

At the launch of the 2022 Integrity, Governance and Anti-Corruption Awards (AIGA 2022) here today, Mohd Zuki said the implementation of the AIGA initiative would become the best benchmarking mechanism for the public and private sectors in cultivating integrity, best governance and anti-corruption.

He said the implementation of AIGA was also in line with the aspirations outlined in the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) in a move towards making Malaysia known for its integrity and not corruption.

According to him, AIGA is among the approaches introduced by IIM this year in an effort to empower its role as the main player in cultivating and inculcating the values of integrity and governance for Malaysians.

Mohd Zuki said AIGA 2022 was being held at the national level for the first time and would be an annual event under the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM),

AIGA this year is an extension of the Pahang state-level AIGA 2020, held for the first time on Oct 26, 2021, which was also an event jointly organised by IIM with its strategic partners, namely the Pahang State Secretary’s Office and the Pahang Foundation.

“This year’s AIGA was opened to all public and private agencies irrespective of the size of the organisation, while the evaluation criteria focused on the ability and availability of the organisation in internal processes,“ he said.

The AIGA 2022 criteria assessment process will adopt the latest international compliance standards including MS ISO 37001: 2016 Management System Anti-Corruption Management System, MS ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System, ISO 37000: 2022 Whistleblowing Management System and Enterprise Risk Management.

Mohd Zukit said the evaluation was also based on the Adequate Procedure Guidelines (TRUST Principles) under Subsection (5) of Section 17A, of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Amendment) 2018 and The Integrity and Governance Unit Management Guidelines issued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The awards will be held in November this year in conjunction with the National Integrity Day celebration, which is held annually on Nov 5. - Bernama