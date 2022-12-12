Malaysia’s diplomat attends wedding reception of Joko Widodo’s son

JAKARTA: Chargé d’Affaires of the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq attended the wedding reception of President Joko Widodo’s son Kaesang Pangarep in Central Java Sunday night.

He was accompanied by his wife Nur Nadiah Hidayat at the reception that took place in the Great Audience Hall, Mangkunegaran Pura Palace at Jalan Ronggowarsito in Solo.

Adlan and all the other foreign Head of missions in Indonesia were invited to the function.

At the event, Adlan conveyed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s regards on the happiest occasion to Joko Widodo and wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, and congratulated the newly married couple.

Other attendees included senior political figures in Indonesia, including former presidents Megawati Soekarnoputri, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, cabinet ministers, VVIPs, and celebrities. Also, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the son of United Arab Emirates President was also among the guests.

The solemnisation of the marriage ceremony of Joko Widodo’s third and youngest son, Kaesang, with his bride Erina Sofia Gudono was held at a hotel in Sleman, Yogyakarta, on Saturday.

Kaesang, 27, who has been active on YouTube since 2016, is known as a successful young entrepreneur in culinary business and chief executive officer of Persis Solo Football Club.

Erina, 25, born in Pennsylvania, United States, graduated from Columbia University and is now working with an international financial services company. - Bernama