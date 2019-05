KUALA LUMPUR: There are no consequences to Malaysia’s economy from the country’s inclusion in the United States (US) Treasury’s monitoring list of potential currency manipulators, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said here, today.

“The Malaysian economy remains resilient, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, including the flexibility accorded by a floating exchange rate and strong external balance,” it said.

Malaysia is among nine countries in the list, alongside China, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.

The inclusion comes with no immediate penalty. — Bernama